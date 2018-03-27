Take a peek at Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

The world’s largest cruise has set sail this week.

Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images

Symphony of the Seas, the latest mega-ship in Royal Caribbean's Oasis class of ships, measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long. The ship can accommodate 5,518 passengers in 2,759 staterooms.

Jon Nazca/Reuters

It is also home to the tallest slide at sea, according to the company.

Symphony of the Seas will welcome its first guests in Barcelona, Spain, on March 31, for its maiden voyage.