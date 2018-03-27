Take a peek at Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

Mar 27, 2018, 3:30 PM ET
PHOTO: Royal Caribbeans "Symphony of the Seas" is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018. Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

The world’s largest cruise has set sail this week.

Interested in Travel?

Add Travel as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Travel news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Travel
Add Interest

PHOTO: Royal Caribbeans Symphony of the Seas is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

PHOTO: Royal Caribbeans Symphony of the Seas is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

Symphony of the Seas, the latest mega-ship in Royal Caribbean's Oasis class of ships, measures 238 feet tall and spans 1,188 feet long. The ship can accommodate 5,518 passengers in 2,759 staterooms.

PHOTO: A general view inside the worlds largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises during its world presentation ceremony at a port in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.Jon Nazca/Reuters
A general view inside the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises during its world presentation ceremony at a port in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

PHOTO: Robots serve drinks at the bionic bar on the worlds largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises during its world presentation ceremony at a port in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.Jon Nazca/Reuters
Robots serve drinks at the bionic bar on the world's largest cruise ship of Royal Caribbean Cruises during its world presentation ceremony at a port in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

It is also home to the tallest slide at sea, according to the company.

PHOTO: Royal Caribbeans Symphony of the Seas is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.Jorge Guerrero/AFP/Getty Images
Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas" is presented in Malaga, Spain, March 27, 2018.

Symphony of the Seas will welcome its first guests in Barcelona, Spain, on March 31, for its maiden voyage.

Comments