Rose gold foodie treats take over Walt Disney World

For a sweet treat that’s on trend, visitors to Walt Disney World can’t miss the rose gold cupcake at Sunshine Seasons in Epcot, or the similar versions at Main Street Bakery in Magic Kingdom and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at The Trolley Car Café.

At The Polynesian Resort, saddle up to the Barefoot Pool Bar for a rose gold margarita.

Then, it’s back to the cupcakes. The Polynesian has a rose gold vanilla cupcake with guava pastry cream at Capt. Cook’s and at Kona Café.

At Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, there’s a rose gold unicorn cupcake with rose gold sponge and hazelnut cream cheese filling at Gasparilla Island Grill.

At Disney’s All-Star Music Resort, Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and Disney’s Old Key West Resort, you’ll find a rose gold chocolate cupcake with strawberry buttercream filling and topping, chocolate ears and chocolate crispy pearls. These can be found at Intermission Food Court, the Artist’s Palette and the Paddock Grill.

Contempo Café at Disney’s Contemporary Resort now has a rose gold vanilla cupcake with strawberry filling, vanilla buttercream, strawberry crispy pearls and a dark chocolate rose gold Minnie hat.

ABC News is owned by parent company Disney.