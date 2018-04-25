How to copy Meghan Markle's favorite workout

More
The co-owner of a Toronto gym where Markle trained shares a Pilates-inspired workout.
2:27 | 04/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for How to copy Meghan Markle's favorite workout
Okay live here. It's not an yeah. No I guarantee you eight feet wedding where ad targeting. Inner axis with an iron. This time you know and it's so let's go. Yeah. And. She enhance. Back I got to ceiling. He won an all alone. Certainly aside reached its fifty toppling an honor sleep late word. Hunt. And it's us making us fat. Okay. Uses certain excitement this list together hands or lap and he went much sexier. Looks aside. Thanks for. Sister into the arms costing reading your guy. Looking him. With your old can eat. And then plus bonuses. Mouton. And it's also good Conner Brown's. OK yeah alone. It's your employment yeah. He kept.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54556643,"title":"How to copy Meghan Markle's favorite workout","duration":"2:27","description":"The co-owner of a Toronto gym where Markle trained shares a Pilates-inspired workout.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/copy-meghan-markles-favorite-workout-54556643","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.