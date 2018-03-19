Transcript for Exercise may help your heart appear younger, study finds

And the it's an ongoing journey. A "Gma" health alert about how to turn back the clock on your heart. A new study says exercising in middle age could held your heart function like it's 20 years younger. Did you hear hat? 20 years younger. Dr. Jennifer Ashton joins us now. The ever-young Dr. Jen. Tell us about this study, Jen. Thank you, robin. We have known for awhile that exercise is good for lowering risk factors for heart disease. Now, a study is showing that exercise can remod tl heart and change itself function. It was a small study. They took healthy pu sedenta adults in middle age, 45 to 64 years of age. Divided them into two groups. One did yoga or weight training. The other did moderate to high intense they cardio four or more times a week. Four years late, the cardio group had heart function that pump berkts delivers oxygen better. And 50-year-old hearts actually looked like they were 30 or 35. It's the fountain of youth. Spipt how exactly did they function better? Tell people, if you don't move it, you're going to lose it. That is the line I use all the time. We have to remember. The heart is a muscle. It's a pump. It needs to contract. It needs to relax. When people are sedentary from a cardio perspective. Not strength. Or weight training. Sedentary from a cardio perspective, it gets stiff. Stiff hearts don't pump well. What type of exercise are we talking about here? Well, listen. I want to be clear. You need weights. Flexibility. Balance. You need interval card Crowe. If you're on a treadmill, jog fast, then walk. Alternate and you can really change the function of your heart. Check with a doctor before you start any rigorous exercise program. I have been doing the peloton. I can feel the difference. I can tell. My heart is pumping. I don't know if I'm 20 years younger. I'm giving ate good shot. Robin, you look like a teenager. Thank you, thank you. Oh, no, no, no. No, no, no. Speaking of that. Tell even about your challenge for March. March was a cardio challenge. I'm a weight training woman. Doing cardio 13 out of 19 days and I feel fantastic. A dry January. Water challenge with you on February. Now this. I love what you're doing. March is cardio. Stay tuned for April. You got it. Thank you, Jen.

