Increasing number of children killed by flu epidemic

More
The CDC has an update showing an increase in the number of children who have died due to the flu virus.
0:54 | 02/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Increasing number of children killed by flu epidemic
Cruz in after his mother died. To the deadly flu epidemic. At least 84 children have died from the virus this season. It's now widespread across most states. Linsey Davis is here with that latest information. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The new report from the CDC says 22 children died across the country from the flu in just the last week. Overnight, the superintendent of schools in Elizabeth, new Jersey, announced a child die nosed with influenza passed away. That would be the third flu death of a child in New Jersey this year. According to the CDC, there could be hope. The percentage of doctor visits has leveled off over the last week. The fact that that number didn't increase is a hopeful sign that we could be looking at the end of the flu season. Robin? Thank you. Now to a new winter storm warning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53193259,"title":"Increasing number of children killed by flu epidemic ","duration":"0:54","description":"The CDC has an update showing an increase in the number of children who have died due to the flu virus.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/increasing-number-children-killed-flu-epidemic-53193259","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.