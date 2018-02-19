Transcript for Increasing number of children killed by flu epidemic

Cruz in after his mother died. To the deadly flu epidemic. At least 84 children have died from the virus this season. It's now widespread across most states. Linsey Davis is here with that latest information. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, robin. The new report from the CDC says 22 children died across the country from the flu in just the last week. Overnight, the superintendent of schools in Elizabeth, new Jersey, announced a child die nosed with influenza passed away. That would be the third flu death of a child in New Jersey this year. According to the CDC, there could be hope. The percentage of doctor visits has leveled off over the last week. The fact that that number didn't increase is a hopeful sign that we could be looking at the end of the flu season. Robin? Thank you. Now to a new winter storm warning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.