Transcript for The Lemon Challenge: Meet the best friends who started the viral movement

Look at our twins in Minnesota. Also in California and right here. Where we'll all our great studio had. The all new. If he can't challenge and Robin. Forestry said challenge accepted the entire GMA crew and fifth fifth all starters with two best friends. Who wanted to make a huge difference with their bucket list we're gonna talk of of the moment but here. If they're still. Best friends Chris and Dylan are on a mission. To live life to the fullest checking items off their bucket list. Which that you created after twenty year old Chris was re diagnosed. With chronic mental leukemia. And given one year to live number four on that bucket list set a world record for try to break the world record for most amount of bone marrow donations aren't items. And so the lemons for leukemia challenge was born a social media campaign to raise awareness about bone marrow donation. Everyone from college students. To veto it like there aren't answering that call. Levy Lennon. So when life hands you lemons how will you make lemonade. We cannot Robin Roberts and the entire Good Morning America grew. Yeah. Joining us now from Carmichael California have been quite scheme in any surge gentleman so good. Good morning now I'm though Chris when you started this you could that ever imagined that the reaction. That it has received what does it meant to you. It's it's been absolutely incredible honestly I I expected to maybe get 500 view this honor YouTube video and within the first day we broke a quarter of a million so it's it's absolutely astonishing. But I have been battling leukemia since you were twelve and Dylan has been where have you every step of the way. What does that meant to you. To have a friend it's there in the hospital every single day wall you're you know while you're stuck in there is really is something incredible like you can't leave and to have someone who's. Really you know warning to be there every single day to make sure that you have a great you know good recovery in the year just you know. Not a bad place it's it's really great to have a friend like that and I'm definitely very lucky for. Absolutely and. And Billy you quit school to help me get the reality from Chris mean what made you want to do this for him. It well we've been friends for really long time and and is definitely help put a perspective on my life and we just we've been through a lot together but when we first had a phone calls recently and he was re diagnosed. He said he was afraid of not being able to experience some things in life that we all planned on doing so we kind of just decided to make a bucket list and document every single moment of it. And to do that we couldn't focus on something like school I couldn't sit in a lecture hall what he was potentially dying. I'll while. We'll pop an eleventh. One of the things I've we've had so many people get involved with his chow lines including Danny dim VW guys yeah. Yeah that is absolutely incredible to be able to how you know breakfast and sit there with. Some then. That I never would have some sort of special you won't see us the you there is there was some good goofy moments. And just use one much. I have that experience. It was did something absolutely incredible. I know we're watching the video you two together he hit his expression of spaces absolute privacy. If you go want to about bucket list young man what's on the list. Yeah we've done so for 2825. Things out of a 12080. It seems like we're just crawling along right now but we've actually done a lot of things really fast. Some of the things we're looking forward to right now are lifting weights with the rockets eons it and talk. As possible and the other thing that's really far out there is go to space and you never know I just gotta put that on the hood. I website please it's amazing how people just help. It's really incredible and system isn't experience I have I have a simple one to like helping old lady across the street is that on your list to. Yet this this year helped. Cross street is one of the harder ones when you start trying to rush out an old lady with cameras in his. But Taylor we we love the lifted and we well they didn't match what they did they challenged it to help you guys set the world record. For the most don't have attitude or bone marrow registry in 24 hour we need everybody's help with the if we've got all these people were in our studio B are signing up. And John just signed up as well and John how easy it with its super easy ever I should do it to go ahead and sign helping get here Schwab right now. Okay. You can now edition of people think if they have a family member. That is an automatic that they're going to be. A matchup that doesn't happen that only happens 30% of the time just let me percent of the time you need somebody. A stranger off the registry to help save your life seven I didn't know. Great pain in here Amy. Amy outside a middle class where you did some people. People of all morning how the going out that's right we have a lot of somebody's out here potential somebody's who are signing up. For there to donate their bone marrow so that's pretty incredible right here David lining up since. Five pay and the and we also have people years of lobbying donating their brow bone marrow so really incredible morning here. But guess what we are all ready because we have our eleven in this inning and we're ready for that eleven challenged Michael. And. Got to cut the challenged. In Minnesota. And Minnesota. Are you ready. That's all of The Beatles have been imagine winners and G. Okay. Proudly. Korver coming outside Bil in Times Square Times Square. Ready Dell. Giving a lending rate audience go back. Can't leave us out right now. American would Robin. Okay. Okay. Me get my dead men talk about. We we've done a challenge right in you were challenged so. Didn't somebody new who we want to yeah. It passed this law could rob the middle for a lavish. Port Authority had a setback chose her I know he's got his hands full right now but would like Jimmy Kimmel. Yeah. It's you can. Request for the by the rock. I am so happy to lift weights with the models. Good to tell a wife Michelle at his Condo and challenge Will Smith yeah. And hey this this is so great it's so easy to do different media that if the sign up for everybody out here that we want to help set his record. So you go to our website and signed up to beat a bone marrow donor. We do that everybody.

