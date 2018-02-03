Transcript for Lemons for Leukemia challenge sets record for bone-marrow registration

Never didd something so sour turn into something so sweet. All to set the world record for the most donors to sign up for be the match in 24 hours and, boy, people from California to here in times square, those two young men, Chris, he has leukemia. His friend Dillon was out in times square and all to raise awareness about the need for donors. And, of course, we kind of joined the fun too. Okay, we got to show George. But the biggest news of all, you dit. You set the world record with nearly 3500 people signed up for the be the match registry stepping up to save lives. Thank you for that. It was Chris, his idea and he wanted to set a world record. That was part of his bucket list so we're glad that we could help out and everybody who took part, wonderful. Really fun too. George, you seemed to like it more than most.

