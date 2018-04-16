Man who lost 100 pounds to run Boston Marathon

More
Andy Bell, 45, went from being able to run only two minutes to completing a marathon in just over three hours.
0:45 | 04/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Man who lost 100 pounds to run Boston Marathon
I don't surprise how far I was reading after thirty seconds. After one minute how much I was vita at two minutes I'd. This will probably kill me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54451888,"title":"Man who lost 100 pounds to run Boston Marathon","duration":"0:45","description":"Andy Bell, 45, went from being able to run only two minutes to completing a marathon in just over three hours.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/man-lost-100-pounds-run-boston-marathon-54451888","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.