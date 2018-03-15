Transcript for What to know about the new menopause hot flash medicine

Two very big medical headlines for women. One about how exercise could lower your risk of dementia and the other about menopause. Dr. Jen Ashton is here, important topics. Let's talk about the study on menopause. It says there is a drug that could reduce the discomfort of hot flashes. A lot of women say it might be too good to be too you. We do interknow and the verdict isn't in but big news for women's health. This drug was a small study done in London. It was funded by the uk medical research council and it worked by blocking this brain chemical that's thought to really be important in the generation of hot flashes. When they gave women this drug, they found a 72% reduction in the frequency of their hot flashes and a 38% reduction in the severity of their hot flashes compared to placebo so a well-run study and happened in a four-week period of time. We need more research but very interesting finding. It could happen over the course of three days. Side effects. Always have to think about that. Liver toxicity in past and in this study that disappeared when women stopped taking this drug. What else do we know about it? It is a pill. You take it twice a day. We don't know the cost and right now in this country, it is in phase two clinical trials, 42 centers are recruiting patients if anyone is interested go to clinicaltrials.gov to see if they're eligible. Not out there yet but there are other ways to manage the discomfos that come with it. Menopause is a natural stage in life, 70% of women experience hot flashes and 10% to 15% of women, those hot flashes are debilitating meaning they cannot function day to day at work, at home, in their social lives. It is not one size fits all. More options than ever. You can talk about hormone replacement therapy, there are N nonhormonal options, in particular there is a medication that we've been using in gynecology for almost 20 years and there are natural supplements, dietary practices, behavioral modifications that are being studied and in general low risk and may give you a benefit so about finding what works for you. So important that we are talking about this, yes. Another big headline out there, this study shows there's promising signs -- connection between exercising and lowering the risk of dementia. Another small study done by association but in Finland really interesting. We've known what's good for the heart is good for the brain. This took about 50-year-old women on average, put them through a bicycle fitness test, followed them for 44 years tested them for dementia along the way and found the most highly fit women were 88% less likely to develop dementia compared to those who are moderately fit. So here's the bottom line on this one and for everyone listening, it is never too late to get fit or be active. To protect your heart and your brain and some level of fitness does some good. It's not like you have to be an olympian to have some benefit. Absolutely. Just get out there. I'll get up right now. Yes. I should not have taken the

