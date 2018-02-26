Transcript for Popular diet may reduce depression risk: Study

We appreciate that. To our "Gma" cover story. The popular dash diet may not just help fight heart disease and also lower blood pressure. It could reduce the risk of depression. Dr. Jennifer Ashton is here with us. Doc, tell us about the study. Let's get right to it. It was preliminary data of a report going to be released in April at the launchest neurology conference in the country. Is there a link between our diet and the risk of depression in older adults? Dietary approaches to stop highhyper tension, the D.A.S.H. Diet. People who adhered to this compared to the western diet had an 11% lower risk of depression. Now, western diet, high in saturated fat. Red meat. High in sugar. Dash diet is kind of the opposite. Kind of interesting association. They didn't prove cause and effect. The 11% significant. Could be. What is involved in following the dash diet? First, lots of fruits and vegetables in the dash diet. A lot of color on your plate. Low-fat or non-fat dairy. Could be controversial. And very limited sugars and sweets. Now, again, this diet has been shown to lower the risk of bad cholesterol, heart disease, lower your weight. You want to eat fresh, nonprocessed foods. A lot of color. You're a doctor. You're a nutritionist. You know it all. I don't know about that. What do you feel about the diet? This is exciting to me because it does warrant more research. We should take a HOL isic view on conditions and behavior. All right, doc. Thank you. Now over to George.

