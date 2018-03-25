Scheduling exercise time based on fitness goals

More
Morning exercise is best if you want to lose weight and boost your mood, while afternoon exercise is better for performance and avoiding injury.
1:57 | 03/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Scheduling exercise time based on fitness goals

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53999360,"title":"Scheduling exercise time based on fitness goals","duration":"1:57","description":"Morning exercise is best if you want to lose weight and boost your mood, while afternoon exercise is better for performance and avoiding injury.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/scheduling-exercise-time-based-fitness-goals-53999360","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.