One night after "Bachelor" viewers watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. propose to Becca Kufrin in the season 22 finale -- and then break up with her a few weeks after -- he got down on one knee to pop the question to his runner-up, Lauren Burham, during the "After the Final Rose" special.

Luyendyk told reporters Wednesday he "really went back and forth" on whether to propose again on TV.

Ultimately, he came to his decision after discussing the matter with Burnham's family.

"I asked her mom what her opinion was, if I should wait to do it in Paris where we had our first date, or if I should do it on the show, and she said, 'Well, I think Lauren's pretty much ready yesterday,'" he explained. "I really wanted our families to be there. So they were there at 'After the Final Rose,' so that was really a special moment for us."

Burnham, meanwhile, she had an inkling it was coming: "When I was trying on my dresses for 'After the Final Rose,' Arie was with me trying to help me pick it out and he was staring at me for a while, and I was kind of like, 'What are you looking at?' and he's like, 'Oh, I'm just looking at my future.' So I kind of had an idea that he was picturing that day."

Burnham, 26, told Luyendyk, 36, that she hoped they'd get engaged sooner rather than later when he visited her in January to ask for a second chance. He told reporters that he picked out a ring the next month, around Valentine's Day.

"I knew she liked a cushion cut just based on the fact that I got some hints from family," he said. "There were a bunch to choose from. She's got the tiniest little hands so I needed to pick something that was striking but also not overkill."

"I think he did a great job," Burnham added. "It's beautiful."

Now, the two are beginning to think about their wedding -- or a possible elopement -- and are looking forward to starting a new life together in Arizona. Having children, added Luyenduk, is something he's especially excited about.

"We feel like we're each other's soulmates," Burnham said. "We just want to start our lives together."