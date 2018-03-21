Fred Savage slams 'absolutely untrue' abuse allegations

Fred Savage has denied allegations made by a costumer who has claimed in a lawsuit that the actor was abusive toward her on the set of the Fox series "The Grinder."

Youngjoo Hwang filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles on Wednesday in which she accused the actor of physical and verbal abuse. She also alleged that 20th Century Fox Television, the studio behind "The Grinder," displayed negligence and gender discrimination by refusing to investigate or remedy her complaints.

Hwang, who claimed that she quit her job because of Savage's behavior and Fox's refusal to stop the alleged abuse, is seeking unspecified damages.

“I have witnessed tremendous courage over these past few months, watching brave women who have come forward publicly fighting through the shame and stigma of harassment. I’ve seen first-hand the growing support in this movement that has always felt so lacking. As someone who has always tried to live honorably and with integrity, it never dawned on me that my name could be on the other side," Savage said in a statement that was obtained by ABC News.

"These accusations are completely without merit and absolutely untrue. Fox conducted an extensive internal investigation into her claims, a process in which I fully participated. After concluding a thorough investigation, Fox determined that there was absolutely no evidence to support these accusations. None of her claims could be substantiated because they did not happen."

A representative for Fox confirmed in a statement that the company conducted an investigation into Hwang's allegations and "found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of Mr. Savage."

"We will vigorously defend these unfounded claims," the statement read.

Hwang claimed in the lawsuit that Savage berated her on set, struck her arm three times after she attempted to brush dandruff off of his jacket and behaved aggressively toward female employees of the show. She also stated in the lawsuit that supervisory employees of Fox were aware of Savage's "volatile and aggressive temper" and yet, "admonished [Hwang] to keep her mouth shut and not report the harassment and ultimate physical assault perpetrated upon her or she would 'never work in the industry again.'"

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In addition to denying the allegations, Savage, who became a household name as a child actor on "The Wonder Years," said that he has always tried "to treat everyone on any set I work on respectfully and professionally."

"While none of the accusations being leveled at me are true, I wholeheartedly support all people who feel they are being mistreated come forward and speak to human resources and those in charge," he stated. "We have witnessed so much bravery from those speaking out recently, but I will just as boldly protect myself and my family from those seeking to tarnish my good name. I cannot let these people in particular denigrate me while harming the message of thousands of women and others who have suffered and continue to suffer.”

ABC News' Jason Nathanson contributed to this report.