Kylie Jenner announces she had a baby girl, apologizes for keeping pregnancy secret

Feb 4, 2018, 4:07 PM ET
PHOTO: Kylie Jenner attends the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art, May 1, 2017 in New York City.PlayJames Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images
The youngest member of the Kardashian clan has now become a mother!

Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram that she welcomed a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" last Thursday.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life changing experience[s] I've had in my entire life," she said in a statement posted Sunday, "and I'm actually going to miss it."

??

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

The news comes after months of speculation that Jenner, 20, was expecting a child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The two began dating last year, just months after her publicized split with rapper Tyga.

Jenner on Sunday apologized to fans for keeping the news under wraps.

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she began. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid real I had planned," Jenner continued. "I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."

PHOTO: Keeping Up with the Kardashians season: 11 (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West.Brian Bowen Smith/E! Entertainment
Keeping Up with the Kardashians season: 11 (L-R) Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West.

Jenner also thanked her "family for helping me make this special moment as private as we cold."

"I've never felt love and happiness like this. I could burst! Thank you for understanding," she concluded in a statement.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star also released a home-style video, taking fans behind-the-scenes of her pregnancy. The video includes intimate moments between her and Scott, 25, along with scenes from her doctor's visits and her baby shower.

