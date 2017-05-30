-
Now Playing: 10-year-old boy tumbles off water slide onto concrete
-
Now Playing: Child Killed on the World's Tallest Water Slide
-
Now Playing: Dave Zinczenko shares healthy and delicious breakfast recipes live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Go behind the scenes of the latest 'Bachelorette' episode
-
Now Playing: Vanessa Williams opens up about 'Daytime Divas'
-
Now Playing: Experts warn about a recent spike in Little League injuries
-
Now Playing: How learning hands-only CPR can help save lives
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old's waterslide accident raises safety concerns
-
Now Playing: SeaWorld debuts new 'Orca Encounter' show
-
Now Playing: Tiger Woods blames arrest on prescription medications
-
Now Playing: Tiger kills zookeeper at UK zoo
-
Now Playing: Portland stabbing suspect due in court
-
Now Playing: Texas lawmakers scuffle over sanctuary cities law
-
Now Playing: White House backs Jared Kushner amid Russia inquiry
-
Now Playing: East Coast slammed by severe storms
-
Now Playing: North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test
-
Now Playing: Trump's communications director to leave White House
-
Now Playing: Inside the Disney Dreamers Academy
-
Now Playing: Hanson performs 'I Was Born' on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Security expert Richard Clarke opens up about his new book 'Warnings'