Transcript for 11-Year-Old Boy Gets Yoga Certification After Mom's Cancer Battle

And we are in times square and we have a fantastic audience. We have a lot of college students in here. Yep. Fantastic audience. And we have a very, very talented audience as well. Hercules. Here's a little model walk. Come on, man. Do it. Do it. Do it. Oh, yes. Yes. Own it. Oh. Love that. Give you 10%. But the best part is his name is Hercules, Hercules, Hercules. Hits with those eyes, too. It's like he doesn't really care. He's like. That was excellent. That was excellent. Something excellent as well, you're about to meet the youngest certified yoga teacher in the country. Anybody guess how old he is? Can we guess? Guesses, guesses. 55. 11 is right. Tabay Atkins is joining us from his family's studio. How is it going this morning? Look at tabay's posture. Comes with the territory. So, this was such an inspiring story. Tell us how you got in to becoming a yoga instructor. Well, when my mom had cancer, she did chemo and it made her -- made it hard for her to walk, she was sad, she was scared. She was worrying and also stressed. And so after doing yoga, I saw how she was healing and she could walk on her again and was happier so I wanted to do yoga so I could help others heal just like yoga helped heal my mom. So great. Thankful. Beautiful. And, sahel, you actually gave him a choice. Last year -- Good morning. He could either go to Europe or learn how to become a teacher. Wasn't even a close call. He didn't even hesitate and I'm not surprised at all. He's just all about love and helping people and without hesitation he said forget that trip and I want to do the training. I'm ready for this. 200 hours of training, tabay. Intense hours. Pretty intense. We see your dad there, Larry, you played in the NFL so did they lirm Behr you up? I'm sorry. Is tabay limbering you up? Yes, he did. You know, he got my body a little bit more flexible than it used to be. You know what, Larry, playing like you did in the NFL, I think a lot of the complaints of former players is my body is tight and all that stuff so I took yoga and I think it is so beneficial and, tabay, I have to say you're ahead of everybody, man. You are a revelation and it's amazing, the reasons that you got behind this and I can say everybody here is -- we're amazed yet listening to you talk really not. You seem to be a really, really bright kid. Thanks. And, tabay, you're going to show us moves in a second. What's the pose fulfilling part of being a yoga teacher for you? Well, I like donating all the proceeds to kids who have cancer. I like helping people who have cancer. People who have autism or diabetes, everyone, even people who don't have diseases. That's wonderful because he doesn't take any money. He puts a little jar out and he asks if you want to donate and then as he just said he donates all of that money that he receives to kids with cancer and the other groups like that. Can we just clone you? We can just -- can we just have another child just like him, please and just share him. And, tabay, can you teach us a few -- can you teach us a few yoga poses? I say you got a crew in the back with you. Okay. Everybody, stand up and let's do some poses. So cute. So, the first pose is tree pose. Oh, yeah. I love -- Bring your foot on your ankle, your calf or on your thigh. And your hands together at your heart center. Hang in there, dad. Hang in there, daddy. Now, the next one, next one is you put your hand on the inside of your ankle, arm up and go forward. Wow. And now crow pose. Now get on the mat, bring your legs on your elbows That's a good one too. If you can't balance up, then just sit like this. Very nice form. Wow. Thank you so much. You're holding that pose and inspiring so many. Thanks for doing it. Thank you to the whole family. Thank you. Nanaste. Namaste. We need to clone him. Namaste, now he must go. But you know who is going to come here to the table now, that's a hard act to follow but he can do it. We're talking about Tony winning actor Laurence Fishburne. Yes. Good to see you, man. How you doing? Good. Good. How are you? Nice to see you. How are you? Wonderful. Thank you. Hi. Great to see you. Great to see you. Congratulations on the continued success of "Black-ish" and that episode about the election was absolutely wonderful. High note but we are here to talk about "Madiba." "Madiba," yes. So how did you prepare for this role? You know, it's funny, the older I get the more I get that question. I'm kind of like I get more protective. I'm like I'm not telling you about my secret recipe. That's my secret recipe. But, no, I went to South Africa about -- for about two weeks before we shot and I met with people that worked for him, people that were in jail with him, a gentleman named Ahmed kathrota in jail with him on robben island and a woman named Zelda his personal secretary for the last 20 years of his life, afrikaner woman I was able to -- Don't you feel the spirit when you're there. It's -- it was life changing to shoot in South Africa in locations where all of this history really took place. To learn about the anti-apartheid movement from the beginning all the way to his presidency, our story takes place over six hours and so you're going to learn a lot more about all of the people that were involved in dismantling apartheid. Just not Mandela himself. Is it intimidating to take on an icon like that. You know what, it's funny, I said yes to it and was fine and excited and just kind of honored and then 15 minutes later I kind of panicked. You know. Yeah. But I've played a character who prepared me for this. I played Thurgood Marshall in 2008. Yes, you did. Yes, you did. So beautifully too. Thank you. And when I went to south Africa and I was at the Mandela foundation I went into a room where they have a lot of his personal effects and things and there was a bust of Thurgood Marshall amongst his personal effects and I have the same bust that was presented to me by the Thurgood foundation so when I saw that I thought, oh, okay, this is going to be fine. It's okay. I'll be okay. Would you all like to see a little bit of "Madiba"? Right here. We will no longer run to the quarry but we will walk. We are awaiting your orders, sergeant. Walk. We need this story right now because, you know, when Nelson Mandela came out of imprisonment he could have retaliate. He could advantage angry but he was just the opposite. Yes, yes, he was -- he was a master statesman, a natural diplomat. Yo know, the most shining example of leadership that perhaps we've seen in centuries and so certainly we need examples like that. Reconciliation. That's what he was all about. Superhuman ability to transform anger into something positive. Yeah and a determination. I asked Ahmed who was in jail with him, you know, how did they manage to just persevere how many year, decades in jail. He said we knew we were right and we knew we were going to win. So the idea that they knew that they were correct, that, you know, inequality and prejudice and those kind of things just don't make any sense for all of us is just, you know, it was really inspiring? I'm loving it because we got a lot of students here in our audience and for them you make sure you see this. It's a wonderful series. You are -- thank you. Always, always a privilege. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.