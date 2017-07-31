12 inmates escape Alabama jail

Eleven of the inmates were later recaptured, leaving one still at large, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
1:27 | 07/31/17

Transcript for 12 inmates escape Alabama jail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

