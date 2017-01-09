Transcript for More than $12M raised on Disney's Day of Giving

??? cc1 Test message yesterday. It was amazing and the response tremendous outpouring of generosity to help those this morning and T.J. Holmes has a recap of the tally as it Good morning. Good morning to you all. I was working those phones yesterday. She's on a fixed income with limited benefits and she struggles but she said she still wanted to call and give something. Now, those stories and other big dough nations make the news but it's those stories that add up to yesterday being a big and special day. Our phones were ringing off the hook. Are you really working the phone. We are. Reporter: Calls from people like you who wanted to help those recovering from hurricane Harvey. Losing your livelihood. Losing your house and maybe even losing people in your family or your pets just touched my heart. What I gave, give somebody clothes or something. Just something small like that. But every penny helps. Reporter: We kicked off Disney's day of giving. ??? I will stand by you ??? ??? I will help you through ??? Reporter: On "Gma" with the help of some superstars. Good morning, America. Thank you to everyone. Lending support to the people who are affected by hurricane Harvey. On this day of giving -- All: Answer the call, America. Answer now. Reporter: America answered the call to help. I'm sorry. I'm talking to "Good morning America" and you're own the phone with me. Reporter: Stars like Alex Rodriguez was taking calls? We've been receiving calls from California to New York to Florida. Kevin Jonas, Ashanti, Tony Danza and many more manned the phones as donations poured in. One young caller donated his whole piggy bank. From the horrible storm. This morning the red cross will begin to put all your contributions towards feeding, clothing and giving shelter to Harvey victims and now we find how much we all helped raise. And here we go. Let's put the numbers up yesterday. The phone and text, a little loafer $3 million. On line, $3.5 million coming in and Disney, of course, we told you about that big contribution of a million dollars, a parent company so what was the overall tally? Look at what happened yesterday. Almost $13 million. Wow. Was raised and that continues to come N we've been in the business a long time. You have good days and bad days and feel like you're doing a good job. We don't feel enough where you feel like you're making a difference and yesterday just really felt good to be able to do that and use this platform. $13 million and keeps coming. The smaller donations. Add up. Really grabbed at you. Everyone needed a smile and every phone call that I took, a disabled veteran giving gave me such warmth and I think it did for so many others. There are a lot of callers that they went through sandy, they went through Katrina, they know what they're going through in the Houston area and Louisiana and everyone that's been impacted by the storm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.