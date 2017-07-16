13-year-old Brighton Zeuner youngest winner of X Games gold

Zeuner won gold in the women's skateboard park category, beating out competitors almost twice her age.
2:06 | 07/16/17

Transcript for 13-year-old Brighton Zeuner youngest winner of X Games gold

