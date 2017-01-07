Transcript for At least 17 people shot, others trampled at Little Rock nightclub

A nightclub shooting in little Rock, Arkansas and Ron is here with the latest information on that. Good morning to you. This is a developing story. Police in Little Rock reporting at least 17 people were injured when shots broke out at a crowded downtown nightclub. A clubgoer capturing the sound at the power ultra lounge after 2:00 in the monk after what appears to have been a fight during ray concert there. Many of the injured were apparently hurt when they were trampled while trying to flee. One person said to be in critical condition. Police say they do not believe that the shooting was terror related. The search for the gunman is going on right now. No nexus to terror. Thank you very much. I know you'll keep an eye on that. We do now have new

