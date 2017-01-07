At least 17 people shot, others trampled at Little Rock nightclub

More
Police said there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire but no apparent active shooter or connection to terrorism
0:54 | 07/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 17 people shot, others trampled at Little Rock nightclub
A nightclub shooting in little Rock, Arkansas and Ron is here with the latest information on that. Good morning to you. This is a developing story. Police in Little Rock reporting at least 17 people were injured when shots broke out at a crowded downtown nightclub. A clubgoer capturing the sound at the power ultra lounge after 2:00 in the monk after what appears to have been a fight during ray concert there. Many of the injured were apparently hurt when they were trampled while trying to flee. One person said to be in critical condition. Police say they do not believe that the shooting was terror related. The search for the gunman is going on right now. No nexus to terror. Thank you very much. I know you'll keep an eye on that. We do now have new

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48391434,"title":"At least 17 people shot, others trampled at Little Rock nightclub","duration":"0:54","description":"Police said there was a dispute during a concert and an exchange of gunfire but no apparent active shooter or connection to terrorism","url":"/GMA/video/17-people-shot-trampled-rock-nightclub-48391434","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.