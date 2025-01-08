Affordable Care Act enrollments surge as Biden's term nears end, White House says

"That means that enrollment has nearly doubled since I took office," Biden said.

A record nearly 24 million Americans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act during the final enrollment period of the Biden administration, the White House announced Wednesday, a 9% jump from the prior year, with a week left for more to enroll.

The 2025 enrollment figure is buoyed by 3.2 million new consumers compared to last year, the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services said, with 20.4 million consumers insured in 2024 selecting a plan for the new year or automatically re-enrolled. About 900,000 others did not re-enroll between 2024 and 2025, according to the figures.

"That means that enrollment has nearly doubled since I took office," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "That's no coincidence. When I took office, I made a promise to the American people that I would bring down the cost of health care and prescription drugs, make signing up for coverage easier, and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, Medicare, and Medicaid."

He added, "I'm proud that my Administration delivered -- even as Republican elected officials, who have been eager to put millions of Americans coverage at risk, stood in the way. I urge Congress to double down on the progress we have made and ensure Americans have access to quality, affordable health care by extending the ACA premium tax credit this year."

The White House notes that the figure is likely to grow before the open enrollment period, which began on Nov. 1, closes on Jan. 15 for states that are part of the federal marketplace, while some others have until the end of the month.

The White House is pictured during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

During his first term, President Donald Trump tried several times to repeal the ACA but was unsuccessful. In November 2023, he also vowed to replace it in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

Since then, he has shifted course. In March, Trump said is "not running to terminate" the ACA but said he wanted to make it "better" and "less expensive," in a post on Truth Social.

During the September presidential debate, he said he had "concepts of a plan" and said it would be "better health care than Obamacare," but offered few details.

