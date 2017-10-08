Transcript for 1st look at 'Fault in Our Stars' author's new book

Now to a "Pop news" exclusive. John green releasing his first novel in almost six years. A look at "Turtles all the way down." You know what turtles all the way down means? It's a philosophical joke that says the world is flat and we're all on a giant turtle. So it doesn't have -- ? I'm for real about this. We're not talking about the teenage mutant ninja turtles underground? No. That's where I was going with it. Something about a woman and a billionaire and -- searching for god. I don't know. But anyways, it follows his breakout hit "The fall in our stars." 16-year-old aza and Daisy as they pursue the mystery of that billionaire and along with a cash reward. It covers "Star wars" fans fiction and an unexpected ending. His first time writing about the mental illness that has affected his life hitting bookshelves in October. We will wait for that one. Absolutely. That sounds good. You sold it.

