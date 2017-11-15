1st look at 'Frozen' co-stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel's performance together

More
The pair will perform "When We're Together" from "Olaf's Frozen Adventure" as the finale of "The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration," airing Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., ET.
0:31 | 11/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 1st look at 'Frozen' co-stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel's performance together

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51164111,"title":"1st look at 'Frozen' co-stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel's performance together","duration":"0:31","description":"The pair will perform \"When We're Together\" from \"Olaf's Frozen Adventure\" as the finale of \"The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,\" airing Nov. 30, at 9 p.m., ET.","url":"/GMA/video/1st-frozen-stars-kristen-bell-idina-menzels-performance-51164111","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.