Transcript for 1st report of drone collision with commercial flight

New concerns about safety in the sky after a drone collide at what commercial plane for what's believed to be the first time the FAA is now calling for emergency action ABC's Jim Pennington has us here at those details good morning Jim. Hey Robin good morning listen we've heard the dangers of birds hitting planes now imagine a piece of mechanical equipment like this hitting a plane it's exactly the scenario that experts have been warning about and now. We've seen. This morning investigators are looking into the first ever collision between a commercial plane and its growth. Officials say the drone slammed into a plane carry six passengers and two crew members as it was about to landing to back city Thursday. They should not have happened that drunk should not have been there this incident just the latest in a series of close calls between drones and aircraft. We'll let you play your cookbook you know here. About eight people's. Would more than 250 drone related safety issues reported every month. That's up by more than 50% from last year the FAA is now seeking new emergency action to ensure more drone flight plans are reviewed before takeoff. That we you know so far left side. Theodore if you're flying drone around the airport you're putting people in danger and it's not just commercial planes federal safety officials. Are now looking into an incident from last month when a drone hit the wing of an army helicopter that was flying security for a meeting for the United Nations. Officials in California even arresting him thrown piloted. After his drone allegedly delayed some lifesaving operations while trying to put out those massive fire. As drones continue to get bigger more sophisticated heavier wider they're gonna present an ever greater danger to the flying public. Any time an airplane runs into an inanimate object heavy object. It's not gonna do any good in it could eventually bring down there. A scary thought indeed as for that latest incident incredibly no one was hurt and the plane sustained only minor damage but. They were really lucky because he's a pretty good. And then they are they are and as we just heard they can possibly take down a commercial airplanes which assists frightening thing about some. Kgo thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.