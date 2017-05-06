Transcript for 1st victims identified in London terror attack

This morning we are learning more about the victims and heroes in that attack. James Longman is outside saints Thomas' hospital. Good morning and welcome, James. Reporter: Thank you, Amy. Good morning. Yes, this morning more and more details emerging of just what happened on Saturday night. Some terrifying images but also as is so often the case in these situations some immense bravery. Among the more than 48 victims injured in that horrific attack three dozen remain hospitalized this morning with 21 in critical condition. The man run up to him and said this is for my family for Islam. Looked him trait in the face and stabbed him. Reporter: We're also learning more about the seven who lost their lives including one French national and Christine Archibald, a 30-year-old Canadian woman who worked with the homeless before moving to Europe to be with her fiance. They were together when she was struck down on the bridge. A number of young visitors wounded. Many were slashed or stabbed after bravely stepping up to confront the attackers. The guy comes up with a knife and I'm like this, and I was like pushing him off. Blood is going everywhere and I'm like, someone help me. I've just been stabbed. Reporter: One transit officer being praised. He was armed with just a baton risking his life to face down attackers. Geoff ho in intensive care. His confrontation coming just moments after he recorded this video of the men as they approach a group of bars. This morning, more stories emerging of heroes who ran towards the danger as others ran away. Held the door tore a few seconds possibly saving a good 20 people's lives. Reporter: Carlos pinto rushing to the rescue of a woman staying by her side for two hours until paramedics arrived. We tried to manage the best way to keep her alive. Reporter: Others bravely drawing the attackers away from the innocent. Just trying to get him to chase me. Reporter: Throughout London and around the world an outpouring for the others badly hurt including Brett Freeman, an Australian waitress, Candice hedge. Well, we're outside saints Thomas' hospital in central London, one of five across the capital where people are being treated but, remember, 21 in critical condition and 7 have died. So that death toll, that may go up. Amy. James, thank you.

