Transcript for 2018 Oscar nominations revealed live on 'GMA'

of the possible nominees. Back with the 2018 academy award nominations. A lot of anticipation. Do you feel it? A lot of anticipation this year? Yeah? A lot of people. They're in the pjs waiting. Yeah, a lot of people waiting to like text people or be texted or things like that. Sitting up in their chairs, that kind of thing. Can't wait. If anybody says I slept through it. Don't believe them. No. That's not true. We have somebody walking their dog one year. We did. Let's get to Tiffany haddish and Andy serkis announcing who is vying for Oscar gold live from the academy's Samuel Goldwyn theater. Here they are. What a great morning. Here we are, the nominee for performance by an actress in a supporting role. Mary J. Blige in "Mudbound." Allison Janney in "I, Tonya." Lesley Manville in "Phantom thread." Laurie Metcalf in "Lady bird." And Octavia Spencer in "The shape of water." Uh-huh. For performance by an actor in a supporting role, willem Dafoe in "The Florida project." Woody Harrelson in "Three billboards." Richard Jenkins in "The shape of water." Chstopher plummer in "All the money in the world." And Sam Rockwell in "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri." Ebbing, I said it. For best foreign language film a fantastic woman, Chile. "The insult." Lebanon. "Loveless." Russia. "On body and soul," Hungary. And "The square." Sweden. For best documentary short subject, "Edith and Eddie." "Heaven is a traffic jam on the 405." "Here woe wind ??? "Night skills" and "Traffic stop." All these titles make a wan from an urban area very uncomfortable. I'm just saying. No, I'm totally up with you. For best documentary feature, "Abacus, small enough to jail." "Faces, places." "Icar "Icarus." "Last men in aleppo." And "Strong island." For original song, "Mighty river" from "Mudbound." "The mystery of love" from "Call me by your name." "Remember me" from "Coco." "Stand up for something" from "Marshall." And "This is me" from "The greatest showman." For best animated feature film, "The boss baby." "The breadwinner." "Coc" "Ferdinand." And "Loving Vincent." Here are the nominees for adaptation screenplay. "Call me by your name." James ivory. "Disaster artist," Scott neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Weber. "Loga "Logan," Michael green. "Molly's game," Aaron Sorkin. And "Mudbound," Virgil Williams and Dee Rees. For original screenplay, "The big sick," Emily V. Gordon. "Get out," Jordan Peele. "Lady bird," Greta Gerwig. "The shape of water," Guillermo del toro and Vanessa Taylor. And "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri," martin Mcdonagh. For performance by an actor in a leading role, timothee chalamet in "Call me by your name." Daniel day-lewis in "Phantom thread." Daniel kaluuya, Daniel kaluuya, you know it. He know his name in "Get out." Gary oldman in "Darkest hours." And Denzel Washington in "Roman J. Israel, esq." And for performance been an actress in a leading role, Sally Hawkins in "The shape of water." Frances mcdormand in "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri." Margot Robbie in "I, Tonya." Saoirse Ronan in "Lady bird." And Meryl Streep in "The post." Here are the nominees for achievemenirecting. "Dunkirk," Christopher Nolan. "Get out," Jordan Peele. "Lady bird," Greta Gerwig. "Phantom thread," Paul Thomas Anderson. And "The shape of water," Guillermo del toro. You want to do the big one for the best picture? I think we should both do it. What could possibly go wrong? You don't know me that well. You don't knee at all. Finally here are the nine final -- here are the nine films selected as best picture nominees. "Call me by your name," Peter spears. Luca guadagnino, Emilia George and Marco morabinto. Producers. "Darkest hour." Tim bevan, Eric Fellner, Lisa Bruce, Antony mccarten and doug Douglas Urbanski. "Dunkirk," Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan, producers. "Get out," SHAWN Mckittrick, Jason Blum, Edward H. Hamm Jr. And Jordan Peele, producers. "Lady bird," Scott Rudin, Eli bush and Evelyn o'neill, producers. "Phantom thread," Joanne Sella, Megan Ellison and Daniel Lupi, producers. "The post," Amy piscak, Steven Spielberg and Christie couric, producers. "The shape of water," Guillermo del toro and J. Miles Dale, producers. And "Three billboards outside ebbing, Missouri," graham Broadbent, Peter cernan and martin Mcdonagh, producers. Thank you very much, everyone for watching this morning and congratulations to all the nominees. And make sure you watch as we celebrate the 90th oscars, Sunday night, March 4th on ABC. First of all, congratulations to all the nominees. Absolutely. That was the most entertaining I think we've ever seen. I hope she does it every year. That was worth it. So good for the show. So what jumped out right away to you? The one thing? I was a little surprised that "I, Tonya" did not get a best picture nomination. I think Octavia Spencer was sort of a surprise.

