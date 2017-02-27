Transcript for 21-time Oscar nominee reacts to 1st win

And speaking of class acts, you guys we are giving a very special popscar for the most well earned Oscar win. You may remember we spoke with a gentleman by the name of Kevin O'Connell on Friday. The sound mixer holding the record for the most nominations, no wins, even more nominations than Meryl Streep, 20 nod, no wins. Now, 21 is the lucky charm and the man of the hour is here. Kevin O'Connell. Holding his Oscar, everybody. There you go. Congratulations. Thank you very much. I really appreciate it. You had to be holding your breath at that moment waiting to hear your name. We actually thought we weren't going to win. I was in complete shock when we won. I had to ask people, did we really win? And people are saying, yes, get up there. Your speech was so thoughtful. You spoke about your mom. Thank you very much. Actually had a really well thought out prepared speech but the second I got up there I just called an audible and went with what was in my heart. You know what, you can never go wrong by speaking from the heart. This is a guy who has done "Terms of endearment," "Top gun," obviously "Hacksaw ridge" and what is next. Next up right now I'm working on a great film called "Wheel man" directed by Geoffrey rush and on to "Spider-man." "Gma's" oscars after party

