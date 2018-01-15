Transcript for 50 passengers swim to safety after boat catches fire

Now to the frightening boat fire caught on camera. 50 pop on board the casino shuttle when flames E erupted. Linzie Janis with the story. Reporter: It was supposed to be an evening of fun. These passengers ended up having to fight for their lives, jumping into the sis si waters as their shuttle boat wept up in flames. Take a look that dramatic video off the coast of Florida. We were terrified for everyone on board. Reporter: A shuttle boat engulfed in flames. Forcing the passengers to jump into the port Richey canal and swim ashore to safety. Holy cow. Reporter: The shuttle was headed to a casino boat when the captain noticed smoke coming from the engine room. Witnesses described panic on board as the boat burned. In a matter of four minutes, the whole boat was gone. Like, in flames. Reporter: Passengers abandoned ship 100 feet from the shore. Jumping into the ten foot deep ocean water in43-degree weather. The waters cold enough to cause hypothermia. They directed all of us to jump. From the front of the boat. People were crawling trying to get to shore. Reporter: First responders jumping into the water to help victims to safety. Back on land, neighbors helping, too. They're bringing blankets and sheets and jackets an what not. Trying to get the people warm. Reporter: 15 people were taken to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries. If they were out any farther, this could have been a tragedy. Certainly a different ending than this. Reporter: Investigators say they don't know what caused the fire. They're giving that captain credit for turning the boat around when he saw the smoke. If this had happened further out to saerks it would have been a different outcome. Thank you, Linzie.

