Major winter storm covers 13 states, breaking snowfall records as it moves east

A major winter storm that has been breaking snowfall records in the midwest is moving east, bringing with it a heavy mix of snow and ice.

Snowfall totals had topped a foot in several places, including Chapman and Topeka, Kansas, where the storm has dumped 18 inches and 14 inches respectively.

Topeka has had the largest snowfall it's experienced since 1993, as has Kansas City, Missouri, which has a total of 11 inches so far. The 5 inches of snow that fell in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday is the city's new single-day record for Jan. 5.

An ABC News graphic shows storm alerts in Monday in the United States. ABC News

Around 60 million Americans in 18 states, from the Dakotas to Delaware, were under winter weather alerts as of Sunday afternoon, with many expecting the storm to linger until Monday, spreading from Kansas to the East Coast.

By Monday morning, millions will be seeing snow falling, as the storm stretches from Missouri to New Jersey. Thirteen states were on alert for snow and ice.

Heavy sleet and freezing rain fell in parts of southern Kansas, Missouri, southern Illinois and into Kentucky, where some areas saw a half an inch of pure ice cover surfaces.

About 200,000 customers across several states were without power early Monday, according to Poweroutage.us, a site that tracks energy providers.

An ABC News graphic shows the additional snowfall expected in Monday on the East Coast and in the Midwest. ABC News

The heaviest snow and ice is now moving into the Appalachians and East Coast's I-95 corridor.

A winter storm warning was issued for Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Maryland, where some areas could get 8 inches to 12 inches of snow. If Washington gets more than 8.3 inches, this would be the biggest snowstorm for the city since 2016 ,when they got a massive 17.8 inches.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where 2 inches to 4 inches of snow could fall and make roads very slick as temperatures will stay at or below freezing.

Indianapolis Colts fans walk in the falling snow after an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy/AP

New York City will not see much snow, with no alert issued locally, but a dusting of snow is possible. New England -- including Boston, Massachusetts -- is not expected to see any snow.

The heaviest snow should end from D.C. to Baltimore on Monday morning, but snow showers are forecast to linger into the evening hours.

Snow should be gone from the East Coast by Monday night.