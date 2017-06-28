90 million Americans snore: What snorers can do

More
ABC News' Paula Faris shares the story of how she found out her husband's snoring was caused by sleep apnea and looks at some possible snoring solutions.
4:35 | 06/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 90 million Americans snore: What snorers can do

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48316550,"title":"90 million Americans snore: What snorers can do ","duration":"4:35","description":"ABC News' Paula Faris shares the story of how she found out her husband's snoring was caused by sleep apnea and looks at some possible snoring solutions. ","url":"/GMA/video/90-million-americans-snore-snorers-48316550","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.