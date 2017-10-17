Transcript for New 911 calls underscore devastation at Florida nursing home

Clayton, thank you. Florida, still recovering from hurricane Irma. Nearly -- newly released 911 calls reveal the desperation at that nursing home where 14 residents died after the storm knocked out the power and air-conditioning. Victor Oquendo has that story. Reporter: This morning we're hearing the 911 calls from inside that Florida nursing home where 14 people died after the facility's air-conditioning failed in the wake of hurricane Irma last month. She is not breathing. She's on oxygen. Reporter: Leading some residents with body techls as high as 106. We don't have any air-conditioning so I saw her slouch over and realized that she's not breathing. Reporter: The nine separate calls for help placed over three days painting a picture of chaos. I'm on the phone for the next patient. Reporter: And confusion. How old is the patient? Trying to find the paperwork. The computer is slow. Reporter: The nursing home has since had its license suspended and is closed while police conduct a criminal investigation into the deaths. No charges have been filed but now the family of at least one of the victims is planning to sue the rehabilitation center for negligence. Now we're hearing the 911 calls and there were nine of them. There's a patient in cardiac arrest, someone who can't breathe if that's right. Knowing one of those may have been your sister. It's heartbreaking. It's unfathomable. Reporter: Robert's sister Dolores suffered from a neurological disease that left her blind and bedridden. She was the youngest victim, just 57 years old. We would encourage the state attorney's office as well as police to do everything that they can to bring the people to justice for manslaughter for what it is that happened to the residents. Reporter: This is memorial regional hospital behind me directly across the street from this nursing home. What makes this even more frustrating for Robert his sister's window overlooked the hospital and the nursing hoom has since closed its doors saying it's cooperating with the investigation. Thanks very much. We move on to California with has become the first state

