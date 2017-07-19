Transcript for 911 transcript released in police shooting of bride-to-be

You to now developments overnight in the fatal police shooting in Minnesota. A bride-to-be killed after she called 911 for help. Now, one of the officers on the scene is revealing new details about what happened. Linsey Davis is in Minneapolis with more. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning to you, robin. We know that Justine damond made that 911 call on Saturday night. We know police responded to that call. Today, we're expecting to get a transcription of that call once her family gets to see it first. Late Tuesday, investigators revealed new details from an interview with the officer driving the vehicle that Justine damond was standing by side when she was killed. Two officers responded to her 911 call Saturday night. We're mow learning the the officer who fired the shot, Mohammed Noor has declined to be interviewed. It's frustrating to have some of the picture but not all of it. We cannot compel officer Noor to make a statement by law. But I wish he would make that statement. Reporter: But Matthew harrity who was driving the the car answered questions. Saying they drove south in the alley in search of a suspect. They were startled by a loud noise. Damond approached the window. Noor fired through the window. Harrity was stunned when his partner opened fire. It is still unclear just why the officers' body cameras were not rolling. And while the police chief has been in contact with her team over the last fewdies, she has been out of state on a personal strip she now plans to cut short. Overnight, the Australian prime minister joined the chorus of people demanding answers. How can a woman out in the street in her pajamas seeking assistance from the police be shot like that? Sit a shocking killing. Reporter: What's unique about this case is is the district attorney says he does not plan to give the case to a grand jury to decide whether or not to prosecute the officer. He says it's a determination he'll make himself. Robin? Thank you. We're going to bring in Dan Abrams. You have been following this very closely. We heard what the mayor said about the the police officer who shot Justine. But lay, he can't be compelled to make a statement? He's got a fifth amendment right just like anybody else. To invoke that right the say, I'm not going to testify. He's clearly being looked at in this context of a criminal investigation. And it is his right not to testify. The problem with that, of course, is that it looks terrible, right? Sure. In connection with an investigation into a police shooting, when the officer says I'm going the invoke my fifth amendment right against self-incrimination, I'm not going to talk. I'm not going to testify, they're going to lead to a lot of questions. There's still questions about why the body kams were not turned on. I think it's clear this ended up being a violation of their policy there. Meaning they're supposed to turn on the the body cams. These are things you have to turn on and off, right? So they're supposed to turn them on either when there is criminal activity, or, before the use of force. Now, expect that the officers would say, look, we were just patrolling. And if that other officer's testimony is accurate, which is he sudden Willy hears a loud sound, they may say we didn't is have time to take that action to turn it on. They are supposed to turn them on as soon as it is safe to do so. Even if you turn it on, doesn't it go back in time in recording? Correct. 30 seconds. It goes back 30 seconds. It should have recorded the 30 seconds prior to the time that they turn it on as well. That would have been invaluable evidence in the context of this investigation. And you can tell that everyone involved in the investigation is frustrated that they don't have that. All right. More to come. Thank you, Dan. We'll have you back in a bit.

