Transcript for How to help those affected by Hurricane Irma without donating money

Yes, so ready.gov. Rebecca Jarvis told us about the best ways to donate money to the victims of Irma. A lot of people wondering what they can do besides giving money and Becky Worley has a look at that. Hey, Becky. You're right. So many people want to help so I want to get right to it and start with those who are close to storm damaged areas. Huge need housing. Many people finding out they're displaced and won't be going back home for a long time. One big way to help, open your home to both displaced families and relief workers. Airbnb has an entire section of their site devoted to this waiving knees to help match people in need of hopes with those who have spare rooms, George. You know, I also want, George, to mention to people that if they're thinking about volunteering, contact the organizations you're already affiliated with and think about your own skill set so talk to your employer. If you work to are a big company. They may have volunteer opportunities that they organize, leveraging the skill set and equipment to your industry. I.T. Companies helping to rewire damaged schools or big grocery chains who can help bring food into the region. Even professional organizations if you're a lawyer think of all the help that vics will need navigating red tape so volunteering with legal aid, even on their phone banks can help. Also, consider big volunteer organizations like habitat for humanity, catholic charities, they also may be looking for volunteers, it can't hurt to call your local chapter and a great time to give blood. The blood supply chains and refrigerator may have been disrupted in the south. Never hurts to give blood. I gave six weeks ago so I think I'm eligible again this week. Finally, I want to touch on pets. It's already happening that they're doing pet lifts. It happened in hurricane Harvey, southwest airlines flew 64 dogs and cats to San Diego. Shelters all over the country like my local adoption center, the animal rescue foundation in walnut creek, California are taking shelter dogs first from the hurricane affected areas. The second wave will be surrendered pets so if you've thought through the idea that a pet is in your future, reach out to a local shelter and see if they have hurricane animal as valuable, guys. So many different ways to help. There will be a need for a long time, Becky Worley, thanks very much. So many great suggests there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.