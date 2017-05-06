Transcript for Ages where you peak at life satisfaction and more

And speaking of great, we have a great guest joining us. We had double the pleasure of seeing him play winklevoss twins in "The social network" then starred in "The man from uncle." You can see him play Jackson storm in "Cars 3." Please welcome the one and only armie hammer. Hi, guys. How are you? Good to see you. Hi, how are you? Hi. Good to see you, dude. You too. We're going to talk about the movie in just a moment. I want to get your take on some interesting news. An article in "Business insider" about the ages we peak at doing different things. I peaked. I know it. It's all downhill. You're 30. That's bad news for the rest of us at this table. All right. So they went through a ton of research. Muscle strength peaks at 25 so you're in decline. I don't think so. Really? No, they have something called old man strength. Let's be honest. You're a physical specimen, my old man strength would look different. What size shoe do you wear. 15. That's bigger than mine, so hey, big guy over there. Your strength is doing all right. You'll be okay. Well, math skills peak at 50 -- Math? Math. Mine peak at about 6. Life satisfaction first peaks at 23 and then again at 69. I love that. We did that story. I think that's so -- gives us hope. Have you peaked at anything? I'm sure. I'm sure -- yeah, I got married at like 23, 24. This was definitely like a high. I haven't become 69 yet so I have yet to determine that one so we'll see. Hopefully that one is nice in another interesting stat. Most likely to make big decisions when their age ends in a 9. That wasn't true -- I was working out of my office. All my BIGS were at 20, 30 and 40. You wait till the top of the year. I do. You just turned 30. Do work for you or not? Well, I had -- I just had a son at 30. Congratulations. Congratulations. I found out we were pregnant. That counts. Discovery. Our daughters have the same name. Harper. How funny. Same reason for the name? It depends. What's your reason? My wife dreamt it so -- I thought it was for the book. So, yeah. Absolutely. But we're very happy to talk about the movie but know you had to fly overnight. You wore your lucky pants. I got lucky travel pants, yeah. I'm convinced if I'm not wearing those the plane will crash. Really? Yeah. You always have those pants on when you're flying. Never send them out to dry cleaning. Never cleaned them. That's not true but I do like to -- They're distinctive. Just like -- they're just like horses. Funny pajamas. If somebody sees you on a plane and you're not wearing them they'll be like, let me off. How long has this been going on. And do you have multiple pairs. No, just one pair. You have to stay in peak physical condition. When I'm 39 and they break down I'll never get on a plane again. Your daughter is 2 1/2. Is she a fan of the "Cars" movies. Not at all. I probably country say that. I tried to so her "Cars 1" because we have the premiere and go to cars land and do the whole thing. Let's watch it so she can get excited. She watched it for a minute and she goes, I want to watch "Moana" and I was like, okay. I love that. Which is fine with me. I can't really argue, so, yeah, couldn't carele less. Your character is the new guy in town. Keekt. Tell us about him. His name is Jackson storm. They call him the next Gener racer. He's peaking as opposed to peak. How does lightning Mcqueen feel about Jackson. I mean he sort of takes the soul out of racing. He sort of takes the joy out of the sport and it's up to lightning Mcqueen to sort of like find that again. Let's see him in action. Hey, Jackson storm, right? Great race today. Wow. Thank you, Mr. Mckean. You have no idea what a pleasure it is for me to finally beat you. Thanks. But hang on. Did you say beat or meet? I think you heard me. It gets icy. It gets icy. Speaking of "Cars" I heard you had a pretty eventful time the first time you drove a car. Yeah, yeah, yeah. Yeah, first time I stole a car, I was 8 and my dad taught me to drive when I was really young stick shift because he drove and he used to race cars and all that stuff so it was like a big part of us was like cars on the weekend he'd go race or whatever. So he taught me to drive a stick shift when I was 8 and when you're 8 you also don't learn the responsibility of what a car is, so he came home one day from work and his car was gone and he was like, honey, where is my car and she's like, I don't know. I thought -- what do you mean? Where is my car. Where is my car? Where is my son. So then they realize I'm gone and he's like, oh, no. So he gets in the car and drives around and goes basically to my friend's house where I took my dad's car and I was like, I can drive. Your legs could reach. I was tall. Reach the clutch. That could have been. I came out 6'2", yeah. That's a crazy story. Yeah. I also saw you the other night with Andy Cohen. Very funny. Yeah, yeah. You said you loved kissing Leo Dicaprio in "J. Edgar." We won't go with the whole conversation but also got to embrace Henry Cavill on a Vespa in "The man from uncle." Which of those embraces would you rather? I'm basically living the dream of like every 18-year-old girl. You know. You really are. You understand that. It's all right. My wife is incredibly jealous. But it somehow has led to or -- "The man from uncle" is continuing so Henry and you could really go the distance. We can really cement this relationship. Yeah, I mean hopefully we're working on the sequel right now. It's being written. Awesome. I love the movie. It's really happening. It started because you -- It started because I was doing a press conference and someone was like we love "The man from uncle" and I said you know we're doing another and I e-mailed guy the director and also the producer. Just a heads-up guys, I just told a roomful of international reporters that you're working on another "Man from uncle" and the response was, dot, dot, dot, are you serious. Yeah, pretty serious and the news came out and Lionel wrote back and said, I'll have a script by the end of the year. Amazing. That's how you do it in Hollywood. Just put pressure on the writer and director. You know what, there is no pressure for people to go O and watch the movie, all right. "Cars 3," it races into theaters on June 16th. Make sure you check out armie

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.