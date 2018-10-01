Airline to eliminate reclining seats on some flights

More
British Airways just purchased 35 airplanes with seats that do not recline in coach, the first major airline to make that move.
3:00 | 01/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Airline to eliminate reclining seats on some flights

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52254836,"title":"Airline to eliminate reclining seats on some flights","duration":"3:00","description":"British Airways just purchased 35 airplanes with seats that do not recline in coach, the first major airline to make that move.","url":"/GMA/video/airline-eliminate-reclining-seats-flights-52254836","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.