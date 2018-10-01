-
Now Playing: United apologizes for seat snafu involving congresswoman
-
Now Playing: 'Rooster & Butch' stars reveal what they look for in entrepreneurs
-
Now Playing: 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary shares his top financial resolutions for 2018
-
Now Playing: Pregnant Princess Kate visits schoolchildren after celebrating 36th birthday
-
Now Playing: Ginger Zee explores how weather and climate impact the foods we love
-
Now Playing: Kelly Clarkson 'not above' spanking her children
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams opens up about her harrowing medical scare following an emergency cesarean section
-
Now Playing: Lara Spencer announces her engagement: 'I am just enjoying the joy'
-
Now Playing: Airline to eliminate reclining seats on some flights
-
Now Playing: Tonya Harding reflects on her history-making jump
-
Now Playing: New docuseries gives rare look inside Tom Brady's life
-
Now Playing: Experts raise concerns flu could reach epidemic levels
-
Now Playing: Trump says 'I'll beat Oprah' amid 2020 presidential buzz
-
Now Playing: Judge blocks Trump decision to end young immigration program
-
Now Playing: New flooding concerns as rain continues in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Rescuers search for 2 dozen missing in Southern California mudslides
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Hugh Grant reveals his favorite film to have worked on
-
Now Playing: Alabama football players who led the team to victory describe the winning moment
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's tweet on Oprah sparks backlash
-
Now Playing: Hugh Grant reacts to 'unusual' BAFTA nomination