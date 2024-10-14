Israel-Gaza-Lebanon live updates: At least 3 killed in IDF strike on Gaza hospital

The Israel Defense Forces identified the four soldiers killed in a Hezbollah drone attack on a training base in the north of the country on Sunday.



An Israeli soldier stands by after a military helicopter dropped off patients injured in a drone attack from Lebanon at the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, Israel, on Oct. 13, 2024. Rami Shlush/Reuters

Sgt. Omri Tamari, Sgt. Yosef Hieb, Sgt. Yoav Agmon and Sgt. Amitay Alon were killed, an IDF press release said. The strike occurred at the Golani Training Base close to the town of Binyamina, some 20 miles south of Haifa.

Dozens more are reported to have been injured.

IDF Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevi addressed Golani Brigade troops on Sunday night following the attack.

"We are at war, and an attack on a training base in the rear is difficult and the results are painful," the commander said according to a post on the IDF's official Telegram channel.

-ABC News' Jordana Miller