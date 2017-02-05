Transcript for Airline executives to testify on Capitol Hill

All right, robin, thousand to big changes that could be coming to the way you fly. Top airline executives are testifying about passengers' experiences on capitol hill this morning. After that series of recent incidents and our chief business correspondent Rebecca Jarvis has more on that. Good morning, Rebecca. Hey, Michael, good morning. A lot of people are very interested to see what we're going to hear today. The CEO of united along with executives from other airlines set to testify on capitol hill facing urgent questions from lawmakers about what can be done to reduce tensions between airlines and passengers. Just this weekend a new video posted by TMZ this delta pilot was actually caught hitting a passenger. Delta says that the pilot has already returned to work after their investigation found that he was actually de-escalating a fight between passengers and that, of course, there was that infamous incident on board that united flight. Dr. David Dao being dragged off that plane. It's now been settled with an un-gist closed sum and congress is looking at several bills at overhauling current policies including stopping airlines from removing passengers from overbooked flights. With all of the incidents there was another one overnight. Believe it or not, everybody has got a phone out on an airplane capturing these incidents. This one on a flight overnight from nurita to L.A.X. A Japanese airlines, so these are two passengers caught in a fight. One of them reportedly intoxicated pulled off the flight but you can see from these videos, tensions are just running so high and you think about all the people, all the passengers, all the people working at the airlines on board these flights, tensions are running high. We can see that. All right, thank you, Rebecca.

