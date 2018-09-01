Transcript for Alabama football players who led the team to victory describe the winning moment

Back now with that thrilling national championship game. It was excellent. Overtime win was electrifying last night and Amy is on the scene with two very special guests. Amy. That's right. Guy, two of the guys who made it happen last night for Alabama and crushed my soul as a Georgia fan but it's okay because I want to say congratulations to Tua tagovailoa and Bradley Bozeman. You were just saying you watch "Good morning America" every day growing up. I did. Now you're on it. It's kind of crazy. This journey has been unreal for me and I'm so blessed to be a part of it. Congratulations, I have to ask, Tua, did you get any sleep? How did you celebrate? I got no sleep last night. You know, it was in hopes that I would be able to wake up for this interview, you know. Not only that I mean I got the opportunity to celebrate it with not only my teammates but my family so that was something special. Tua, this is Michael Strahan. You are the co-mvp of the game. You didn't know you were going to play so what went through your mind when coach Saban said, kid, get in the game? I mean, you got to be ready when your number is called and that was just my opportunity to be able to get in and just show everybody what I was able to do, you know, I was fortunate enough to have that opportunity. I mean, it was a team effort, you know, overall. I mean, couldn't have been done if the defense didn't give us the ball back, the offensive line didn't do their job and receivers didn't catch, team effort. And, Tua, the internet have fallen in love with you because you can see there from that answer you just gave because you're so humble and you're humble and in victory and about this team and this big win you were a big part of yesterday and what does it feel like to have all this support for -- from everybody? I mean, it feels really good, you know, it's a blessing. I mean, I don't know what other way would be best to describe that. That's all I would be able to say is that it's a blessing. Bradley, you got to give us the back story now. This is George. How long were you planning that engagement? Ever since we found out we were in. Just kind of been in the back of my mind and, you know, it's such a great blessing to be able to give her that special moment and on that big a platform. Where did you hide the ring? It was honestly unreal. Bradley, where did you hide the ring during the game? Well, one of our nutritionists, Kevin Murray, held it for me and gave it to me right after the game and it worked out perfectly. I couldn't ask for anything better. The uniform is a little tight to be hiding a ring anywhere, brother. And Bradley, I have one more question. Same the game didn't turn out the way it had turned out would you still have proposed? I would have proposed but it would have been at a later date. Didn't want to associate that, a good memory with a bad memory. Guy, we actually have her fiancee, come into the picture watching the whole time. But I wanted to give you the opportunity to say something to the fans out there. Congratulations, they're all clapping for you. I mean, from my standpoint, you know, thank you for all the support y'all have given us throughout the season. You know, I haven't been the starter but I could see the tremendous amount of support y'all have shown us, whether we're playing or not playing, thank you guys so much for that. Yeah. Our fans have been great. They show up to every game, showed up to, you know, countless hotels, you know, you name it and it's been honestly amazing, really appreciate our fans. You guys, well, congratulations, you two. You three. Thank you so much. All right, thank you guys so much. Amy, thank you. Tua, congratulations, gradually, congratulations to you and your fiancee, so happy for you guys. He's only 19 years old, 19.

