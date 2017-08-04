Transcript for Alabama governor fights impeachment hearings

There is a major impeachment battle under way in Alabama. The governor winning a court battle to delay impeachment hearings but lost the fight to keep a report from a special counsel from going public. ABC's Eva pilgrim is here with the allegations in that investigation report. Eva, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, the governor of Alabama did everything he could to keep this scathing 131-page report from going public. It reads part legal document part novel and makes a lot of accusations. The governor says while these details are humiliating he didn't do anything illegal. Baby, let me tell you what we're gonna have to do. Reporter: The governor feeling the heat. Impeachment hearings looming and this report made public explaining what it calls his obsession and paranoia with trying to keep an alleged affair with a staffer from going public. I do not plan to resign. I have done nothing illegal. Reporter: The report includes interviews with 20 witnesses and intimate letters and text messages between the governor and his now ex-wife Diane and former chief adviser Rebekah mason. Included in the texts the governor mistakenly sent his wife a message saying, I love you, Rebekah. According to a special report, he called her baby in meetings and a phone conversation between Bentley and mason surfaced allegedly recorded by his wife of 50 years. Hey, I love you. I love touching you. I do. Reporter: The governor now facing impeachment in large part because of what he is accused of doing after that recording was discovered, the report accusing governor Bentley of encouraging an atmosphere of intimidation in an effort to cover up the relationship and alleging he used police for his own benefit saying he subjected career law enforcement officers to tasks intended to protect his reputation. It has nothing to do with his political duty as governor and that is where he's crossed the line. Reporter: Now, the governor and mason both continue to deny there was any inappropriate relationship and they plan to meet Monday to determine what to do next. A lot of details in these 131 pages. Part novel. Aptly said. Thanks, Eva. Coming up, back to the

