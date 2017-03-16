Transcript for Alabama kidnapping victim escapes by jumping out of car trunk

coming in. Michael. A close call caught on camera. A kidnapping victim escaping from her trunk and Eva pilgrim is here with more. Eva, this is a terrifying story. Incredible story. Check out this incredible video of a woman's dramatic escape in Birmingham, Alabama. Watch it again from a different angle. The black car pulls away from the convenience store, all of a sudden the trunk opens and the woman jumps out. The woman now free. Running inside. Frantically pleading for help. Police say the woman told them the driver tried to rob her but when she told him she didn't have any money she was forced into the trunk. Police are still searching for the kidnapper and, Michael, this is a good time to remind people that there's a safety latch inside your trunk and when you're in there, it glows in the dark so always remember to look for that. Thank you. Amy and I were saying, I remember they added the latch to cars now, you see wow. My heart is pounding just watching as she was walking to her apartment but anyway, such a good reminder having that ability to be able to do that and get out saved her life, I'm sure. Let's go to ginger in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.