Alabama man shocked while attempting to save drowning father

Lucas McGrady was sent to a hospital after suffering an electrical shock in a pool while trying to save his father who was unresponsive and later died.
3:00 | 05/21/17

Transcript for Alabama man shocked while attempting to save drowning father

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

Lucas McGrady was sent to a hospital after suffering an electrical shock in a pool while trying to save his father who was unresponsive and later died.
