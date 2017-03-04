Transcript for Alec Baldwin opens up about past drug use, playing Trump, and finally being happy

called "Nevertheless" and opens up about Donald Trump, his struggles with drug and alcohol and anger and also says he's now the happiest he's ever been and sat down with this exclusive interview. In his brand-new book Alec Baldwin digs deep. You go back to your childhood. Yeah. Some vivid memories but also the pain you saw in your father's life. I just was obsessed with work and making money because of my dad. They wanted to be happy. And they were just crushed by debt and money. I remember like I would go my whole life, I got to make money. I got to make money. I don't want to be like my dad. Any money choices you regret? Oh, sure. You think I need help, do you? Reporter: One of his first big roles in "Knots landing" when he abused drugs and alcohol and writes about hitting bottom and overdosed on location. Baldwin writes I have no idea what's happening. There's a pop inside my chest. Then I black out. What if you hadn't stopped drinking on February 23rd, 1985. That's a good question. I think that I was one of the people who was lucky that it stuck and therefore if I didn't get it then I would have gotten eventually but I know that at that time when I describe overdosing on drugs which I've kept private for years and years I think I would have gotten it eventually but I'm glad I got it when I did because not many get sober when they are young, I got sober when I turned 27 and those two years that I lived in that white house period as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker to my misery, boy, that was a tough time. There was really, really at lot of pain in there. Reporter: Baldwin got sober and just a few years later his biggest movie yet. Anybody who is self-aware had success in life knows that luck has a lot to do with it. What was your break? When I did "Hunt for red October" that changed everything for me. Ramius intends to defect. When you didn't get the sequel -- I had been kind of dogged by people to explain what happened, why it looks like I jumped off a cliff. Here comes Harrison Ford. That was it my own doing which I wanted to explain it was nothing, it was my own doing. They engineered something. Reporter: Baldwin writes the producers have been negotiating with Harrison Ford behind his back. And his words betray a bit of a grudge. Ford is one of the most successful stars in movie history. One thing he does not have is an Oscar which must frustrate if not burden him after his long career and, Ford in person is a little man, short, scrawny and wiry. Hard to be friends with Harrison Ford after that, huh. Yeah, I mean in terms of I explain very vividly in the book how he's someone who was a completely different kind of career than I do. A megamovie star career. I'm not diminishing that but I think he makes his choices based on an entirely different set of values than me. Reporter: He confronts his bouts of anger, run-ins with Paparazzi and infamous voice mail for daughter Ireland in 2007. You've written about it before and said it caused a permanent break in that relationship. Permanent because it's thrown in your face every day. I mean as I mentioned in the book there are people who admonish me or attack me and use that as a constant spearhead to do that. It's a scab that never heals because it's being picked at all the time by other people and my daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way. That relationship is mending. And Baldwin is happy at home and at work. Even though he doesn't always love playing Donald Trump. You say it's stressful to play him. It's stressful to play him because it's not somebody I'm in love with. One time I was with "Snl" people and we watched TV. They're sitting around and Tony Bennett is on. He comes on and he says, this is just a great, great, great song I'm going to sing for you all. A Christmas song everybody is going to love and whatever his thing what and you see him and it's -- there's a positive, a joy, a wide stripe of admiration in that which does not exist for trump. Final question, it seems as you watch up the book and talk about hi lair Rio lahria, you talk about how happy you are. I've been lucky to some degree but I'm luckier in my personal life and I'm glad that I'm luckier in my personal life and if I had to choose I'd pick that. 59 years old, three kids. I think they're all under 6. Keeping him busy. Very open there. Yeah. About his relationships, yeah. He doesn't hold back at all. He does not hole back. We'll hear from Harrison Ford later, I think. You can see the rest of my interview tonight on "Nightline" at 12:35 eastern and coming up,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.