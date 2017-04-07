Transcript for Alleged kidnapper of college student appears in court

That visiting Chinese graduate student abducted in broad daylight. The suspect making his first court appearance on Monday after new details have emerged about how he spent his day just before the arrest. And ABC's Alex Perez has the latest details. Reporter: This is the photo campus police say shows brendt Christensen, the man accused of kidnapping a 26-year-old graduate student appearing at a rally for his alleged victim. The photo taken by a CNN reporter just one day before his arrest shows the 28-year-old wearing all black standing alone on the outskirts of the crowd. On Monday Christensen did not enter a plea during his first appearance in court. Outside a crowd of hundreds demanding justice for yingying Zhang. He's been charged with kidnapping and if convicted, the penalty is up to life in prison. Reporter: The FBI says Christensen a former teaching assistant who earlier this year earned a masters degree in physics told him he offered Zhang a ride as seen here in this surveillance video taken three weeks ago, the last time she was seen alive but Christensen says he let her out after she became panicked when he said he made a wrong turn. Everybody is stunned. I've gotten many, many e-mails from graduate students and faculty expressing disbelief. Reporter: Investigators say Christensen recently visited a sexual fetish website on his phone visiting a forum called abduction 101 containing subthreads called perfect abduction fantasy and planning a kidnapping. As long as everyone keeps an open mind and listens to the evidence and doesn't jump to any conclusions I think that will be for the best. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Alex Perez, ABC news, Chicago. We want to thank Alex for his reporting and bring in Callahan Walsh, he is a child advocate at the national center for missing & exploited children. Welcome to you, Callahan. Thanks for joining us. We want to go back to that photo we saw in that piece taken at a rally for the victim. In the upper right-hand corner, that is believed to be brendt Christensen just standing there, the suspect, who was arrested the next day. This is really disturbing that he's at this. But this sort of behavior doesn't surprise you, does it, Callahan? No, it doesn't and we've seen tough like this before. You see it with arsonists, as well. They'll go back to the scene of the crime and watch the house burn down they lit on fire. His arrogance reveling in his crime and it's disgusting. The suspect's phone had records of a visit to a fantasy abduction forum according to investigators. How trouble something that to you? It's very troubling. He was obviously searching information trying to gain some experience on this stipe of crime and acted it out. You know, we protected by our first amendment rights and freedom of speech and these websites exist, you know, they have policies that say it should be for consenting adults only, obviously this is not what he used the information for. The internet has changed our lives for the better in so many ways but there are still some dark places. Investigators say they have an audio recording which we winter heard where he's talking about holding Zhang against her will. Why would he be so bold as to say ha. This speaks to his M.O., shows up to the rally. Bragging about his crimes. Is arrogance is showing and, you know, he's a smart guy and he was a ph.d. Student and just got his masters. He was trying to thumb his nose at law enforcement but great work by the investigative team capturing that audio. Great job. Real quick her body hasn't been found. Investigators are assuming she's dead. She's been missing since June 9th. What do you think they're basing that on. I'm sure there's some sort of evidence or, you know, hearing his account of this -- of the situation probably has led them to believe that. But these stranger abductions are the most dangerous. Within the first three hours the likelihood of a safe recovery is severely diminished and because she's been missing for over three weeks, that is another reason why law enforcement is likely to believe she is dead. Callahan, thanks for your insight on this fourth of July. Thanks for joining us, Dan. We'll turn to Florida now

