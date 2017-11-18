Transcript for Alleged killer confesses after seeing police sketch

Revolutionary way of using DNA is being credited with helping to solve a murder. Yeah, authorities used that DNA to create a sketch of their suspect through new forensic analysis and Marci Gonzalez joins us with more. Reporter: Good morning. Officials say one of the investigators saw this innovative technique used on a TV show then enlisted the Virginia lab behind it to work on this case. It led to a suspect the sheriff says was never on their radar. This morning a year and a half after Chantay Blankenship was found beaten to death her accused killer is in custody exposed by a revolutionary DNA method that predicted his appearance. That photo is the reason why we got justice for our daughter. Reporter: Since may of 2016 Blankenship's parents agonized wondering who killed her never imagining it could be a former neighbor and fellow parishioner at their central Texas church who posted online about her death. The death stumping investigators until they decided to use what's known as snapshot testing. Using the killer's DNA, the method determines predictions for skin, eye and air color as well as an 'tri. Snapchat generates new and tells us more. Reporter: The testing leading to this computer generated image. The sheriff's office quickly made public. Within a matter of hours we received numerous tips, rigs was one of those identified at that time. In police say 21-year-old Ryan rigs confessed to the congregation anyone again to investigators. If you use a picture or have a picture of them or a DNA generated appearance that looks exactly like the person, that could be a real potential motivator for the person to go, look, they figured out that I've done this. I'm just grateful that they caught him. The photograph did it. Reporter: And Riggs is charges with capital murder and is being held without bond. He's due in court on Monday. Dan and Paula. That's incredible. Fascinating. Glad that family got closure but an interesting development with science now they can use this new D in. A testing.

