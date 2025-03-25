US, Russia expected to publish joint statement on latest Ukraine ceasefire talks

The two sides held their latest round in talks in Saudi Arabia on Monday.

LONDON -- The U.S. and Russia are expected to release a joint statement on Tuesday detailing the outcomes of the latest bilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia discussing a potential path to peace in Ukraine, Russian state media reported.

Monday's closed-door talks in Riyadh lasted for 12 hours, a source told the Tass Russian state media agency. A source told the RIA Novosti state media agency that a joint statement on the negotiations will be issued on Tuesday.

Grigory Karasin, the chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, who took part in the talks in Riyadh, told Tass that "the dialogue was detailed and complex but quite useful for us and for the Americans." Karasin added, "We discussed numerous issues."

The talks were expected to include discussions on a potential ceasefire in the Black Sea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday. That proposal, Peskov said, came from President Donald Trump and was agreed to by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

A tram passes along a street past a military mural entitled "Ghost of Kyiv" in the Podil neighbourhood of Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 24, 2025. Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

A proposed pause in long-range attacks on energy and other critical infrastructure targets was also expected to be part of discussions. Though Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy both agreed to the proposal in principle last week, cross-border strikes have continued.

U.S. and Ukrainian representatives held talks after the American meeting with the Russian team concluded, a source familiar with the discussions told ABC News.

On Monday, responding to another round of Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, Zelenskyy wrote on social media that "the war was brought from Russia and it is to Russia that the war must be pushed back. They must be the ones forced into peace. They are the ones who must be pressured to ensure security."

ABC News' Anna Sergeeva, Oleksiy Pshemyskiy, Will Gretsky, Ellie Kaufman and Guy Davies contributed to this report.