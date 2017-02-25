Transcript for Amal Clooney shows off baby bump at Cesar Awards

Time for "Pop news." Paula, did you put these -- Don't give it away. A sign of something to come. It is, indeed. Foreshadowing, "Pop news." We'll get to that later. Right now to George Clooney who won the most ka irs massic actor of his generation, but it was Amal Clooney who stole the spotlight at the awards show showing off her baby bump expecting parts led a wave of stars as they entered the French ceremony and she looked stunning. She wore a custom Versace gown embellished with feathers and they're expected to welcome a baby girl and boy in June and George said, I love you very much. Adorable. Sorry, I was laughing during that story because she was -- Eating this. She got in our ear and said stop crinkling. Oyster crackers. I can't blame you. On to Katy Perry. Katy got quite a surprise when Ed sheeran unexpectedly crashed the interview. He literally just walked into the studio in the middle of it as she was talking to bbc radio one, might have been awkward except they're apparently besties and talked about a whole blufrn of cute things including the first time they ever met. Listen to this. And I was sweating so bad. Then I saw Katy and I said, Katy Perry, this is embarrassing. I would hug you but ew. Like he was just, this guy with red hair. She said she realized it was going to be Ed sheeran like he is now she would have ecstatically hugged him and would still no matter how sweaty it is so there you go. From sweaty hugs to fake freckles is a new beauty trend. Some are selling freckle pencils and a kick starter freckle yourself offering stencil-like adhesives and semi permanent tattoos and cost you $250. Finally I know some of you have this day on your calendar. National clam chowder day. Chowder. Chowder. Crinkling. And the question Manhattan or new England. Manhattan has tomatoes. New England, cream and milk. Why do you have to choosy? Fun side, new England, these are from Peter's clam bar. They made a bowl for us but new Englanders hate Manhattan so much or the clam chowder, that is, 1939 a legislator tried to make it illegal to put tomatoes in your clam chowder. Did it pass? It did not. I can speak as a new Englander and Ron can Jean me on this. New England clam chowder is vastly better than -- How dare you -- my mom -- I never had new England clam chowder. My mom always put tomatoes in everything. I'm a new Yorker and prefer new England -- And they allowed to say that in new England -- We're journalists so we're neutral so we like that equally. Thanks. Thank you for watching. See you right back here tomorrow morning. Really better than my mom's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.