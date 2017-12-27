Amazon reveals biggest holiday sellers

The e-commerce giant confirmed that more than 1 billion items were ordered on Amazon this holiday season, with golf balls, the Instant Pot and a Nerf toy among the top sellers.
1:43 | 12/27/17

Back now with some mind boggling holiday numbers. Amazon revealed more than one billion, billion with a B were ordered this season. That's just from Amazon alone. Some of the things we purchased they reveal a lot about us. Diane Macedo took a look at the list. What were the big sellers? Let's talk about toys. This nerf arm blaster was the top selling toy in the U.S. For foodies the dual cooker was the most popular. Slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker all in one. Yogurt maker? Yes. Number one sports gift golf balls. Top fashion item men asics running shoes. Fashion? We count that. Best selling pet products was the be DI agree denti strip for dogs. Top three products all for dogs. I know you're a cat fan. The reason why cats are superior they're less expensive. They're not as needy. Amazon has prime now that promises delivery in two hours. Somebody took advantage of that. I confess I might have. The last prime now ordered was in Baltimore on Christmas eve on 11:58 that remote control toy, pass tells, V tech remote for a baby. It's prime now. Why don't I have that? We all should. Coming up do your vitamins

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

