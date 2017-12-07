Amazon's Prime Day breaks company records

More
The 30-hour sales event was the biggest sales day in Amazon's history, beating out Cyber Monday and Black Friday, the company said.
1:11 | 07/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Amazon's Prime Day breaks company records

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48584039,"title":"Amazon's Prime Day breaks company records","duration":"1:11","description":"The 30-hour sales event was the biggest sales day in Amazon's history, beating out Cyber Monday and Black Friday, the company said.","url":"/GMA/video/amazons-prime-day-breaks-company-records-48584039","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.