Transcript for X Ambassadors sing 'Ahead of Myself' live

Climbed the charred paper whereas on the summer concert series will now. They have a new album coming out next year he. Yes it is the lead single adults ahead of me. And in it and and who knew there. And the man in me. Demand demand demand for main demand. And readiness. And yeah. My Sammy. We need. Dan and I thought up. Zeal. Mean yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.