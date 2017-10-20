-
Now Playing: X Ambassadors Chat Live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Pentagon to investigate ambush in Niger that left 4 US soldiers dead
-
Now Playing: X Ambassadors perform 'Devil You Know' live
-
Now Playing: X Ambassadors sing 'Ahead of Myself' live
-
Now Playing: Bride gets dream wedding dress after gown was destroyed in Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: Greg Kinnear talks 'Same Kind of Different as Me'
-
Now Playing: What's your all-time favorite music album?
-
Now Playing: Revelations about music legends Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Mick Jagger
-
Now Playing: Relationship coach shares his top dating tips to get noticed
-
Now Playing: Taylor Swift releases new song, 'Gorgeous'
-
Now Playing: Kate del Castillo tells her side of 'El Chapo' story
-
Now Playing: Students escape as school bus bursts into flames
-
Now Playing: Apple unveils its store of the future
-
Now Playing: Paroled OJ Simpson spotted in bars, meeting women
-
Now Playing: Husband of 'killer clown' suspect says she's 'falsely accused'
-
Now Playing: Lupita Nyong'o speaks out about alleged Weinstein encounter
-
Now Playing: Class action lawsuits could take aim at diet soda makers
-
Now Playing: Police find arsenal of weapons in Florida man's home
-
Now Playing: Obama, Bush address divisions in the US under Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump's chief of staff defends call to Army widow