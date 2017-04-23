Transcript for American is detained in North Korea

brand-new development in the rising tepgss between the united States and North Korea. An American is being detained in that country and Bob woodruff is in Seoul, South Korea, with the latest. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Paula. It's been confirmed that another American has been arrested in thort Korea's capital, Pyongyang, about 120 miles north of here from Seoul. According to some reports, he was making his way out of the country, arrested at the sbesh national airport. His name, so far is not known. The Sweden embassy, America's only real connection to north Korea's government has been told that he is a korean-american in his 50s. And had been in north Kia for about a month, working on relief efforts. This detention comes as tepgs is really growing. North Korea has launched missiles this year. They're still recovering from their failed test on march22nd. The joint exercises are continuing over the Korean peninsula. Today's news marks the the third detention of a U.S. Citizen. One is Otto Warmbier. I made a request to see him weeks ago. That was denied. Kim Jong-un is using these arrests as bargaining chips. Bob woodruff, thank you.

